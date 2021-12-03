Lapides Asset Management LLC Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT)

Lapides Asset Management LLC reduced its position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 859,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned about 1.01% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DRTT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 17,515 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,678,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after purchasing an additional 326,505 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 220,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 76,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRTT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.34. 1,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.51. The company has a market cap of $199.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.63. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $4.95.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 41.73% and a negative net margin of 28.49%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DIRTT Environmental Solutions news, major shareholder Lp 22Nw purchased 80,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $251,010.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DRTT. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $4.75 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DIRTT Environmental Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments.

