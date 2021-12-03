Lapides Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.39 Million Investment in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 139,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000.

Separately, Stolper Co bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter worth about $2,277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMBP shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.51.

Shares of AMBP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,388. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $12.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. As a group, analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.