Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $175.50

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$175.50 and traded as low as C$152.22. Lassonde Industries shares last traded at C$153.51, with a volume of 820 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$191.00 to C$190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Lassonde Industries to a “hold” rating and set a C$179.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$202.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$171.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$175.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$488.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

