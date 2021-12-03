Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Short Interest Up 32.8% in November

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the October 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 411,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Latham Group by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,516,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,978 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,430,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Latham Group by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,805,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,018,000 after acquiring an additional 600,998 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,330,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,751,000. 23.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Latham Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Latham Group from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Latham Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Latham Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Latham Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

NASDAQ SWIM opened at $25.90 on Friday. Latham Group has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $34.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.49.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

