Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CEO James Robert Anderson Sells 50,000 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CEO James Robert Anderson sold 50,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total value of $3,876,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

James Robert Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, James Robert Anderson sold 21,027 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.65, for a total value of $1,737,881.55.

On Sunday, November 14th, James Robert Anderson sold 2,995 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total value of $246,967.70.

On Thursday, November 4th, James Robert Anderson sold 34,019 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total transaction of $2,790,918.76.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, James Robert Anderson sold 3,708 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $272,352.60.

On Wednesday, September 8th, James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $1,873,200.00.

On Saturday, September 4th, James Robert Anderson sold 112,072 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $7,068,381.04.

Lattice Semiconductor stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,195,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,002. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $37.38 and a 12-month high of $85.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.81 and its 200-day moving average is $62.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.09, a P/E/G ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $131.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 525.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 44,638 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5,519.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,933,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,857,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,622,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

