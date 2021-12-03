Lead Wallet Market Cap Hits $3.06 Million (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. In the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lead Wallet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $3.06 million and approximately $92,432.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00063134 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00071898 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,470.51 or 0.07981599 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.39 or 0.00091756 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,128.04 or 1.00210389 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io . The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lead Wallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lead Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

