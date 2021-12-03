Ledyard National Bank Buys 617 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $8,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Eaton by 10.9% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 13.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Eaton by 3.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 116,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,347,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 25.5% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN opened at $166.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $66.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.19. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $113.79 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.90.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.03%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.88.

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.