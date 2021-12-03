Ledyard National Bank Has $11.49 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 1.2% of Ledyard National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $11,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at $512,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Accenture by 5.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 681,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $217,902,000 after acquiring an additional 36,090 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Accenture by 2.4% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,551 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,693,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 100.1% during the third quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 20,871 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 10,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACN. Citigroup raised their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.59.

NYSE:ACN opened at $368.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $232.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.13. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $241.73 and a 52 week high of $374.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $350.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.75.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 42.40%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total transaction of $700,112.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

