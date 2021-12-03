Ledyard National Bank Has $17.34 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ledyard National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,763 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 1.8% of Ledyard National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $17,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,241,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $722,919,000 after purchasing an additional 55,885 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,860,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 25,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other Broadcom news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total transaction of $1,502,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $566.64.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $558.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $528.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $495.43. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $398.10 and a 12 month high of $577.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.