Ledyard National Bank Has $2.85 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Ledyard National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $494,011,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $780,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,602 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,374.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,814,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,011 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,071,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 151.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,590,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,473,000 after acquiring an additional 957,333 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EW opened at $109.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.40. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $123.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $68.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.84.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total value of $3,636,486.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,451 shares of company stock worth $16,981,922. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

