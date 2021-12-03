Ledyard National Bank Has $5.25 Million Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,704 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank owned about 0.17% of Federated Hermes worth $5,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FHI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 221,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 31,741 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Federated Hermes by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 3,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $112,961.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $41,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,498 shares of company stock valued at $436,363 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $34.94 on Friday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $26.37 and a one year high of $36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $326.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

