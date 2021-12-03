Ledyard National Bank Trims Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ledyard National Bank cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $66,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.23.

Shares of LOW opened at $252.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $169.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.55 and a 200-day moving average of $207.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.31 and a 52 week high of $256.39.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

