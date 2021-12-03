LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €158.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) has been given a €158.00 ($179.55) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LEG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($164.77) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays set a €140.00 ($159.09) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($173.86) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €144.15 ($163.80).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is €127.93 and its 200 day moving average price is €127.29. LEG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €75.17 ($85.42) and a 1-year high of €98.50 ($111.93).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

