Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LGGNY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Shares of Legal & General Group stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. Legal & General Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.72 and a 200 day moving average of $19.35.

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.