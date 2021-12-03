LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Short Interest Down 27.3% in November

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the October 31st total of 4,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of LC traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,242,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,660. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.79 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. LendingClub has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $49.21.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.96 million. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 229.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that LendingClub will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LendingClub news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $115,629.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 8,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $242,652.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,368 shares of company stock valued at $635,285 over the last ninety days. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in LendingClub by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,072,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052,842 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LendingClub by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $137,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,320 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in LendingClub by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,914,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,361,000 after acquiring an additional 590,721 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in LendingClub by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,581,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,055,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in LendingClub by 299.2% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,569,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,008 shares in the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LC shares. Maxim Group raised their price target on LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on LendingClub from $33.50 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Compass Point raised LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

