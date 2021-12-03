LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Receives $286.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $268.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, insider Neil Salvage sold 4,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $614,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in LendingTree by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in LendingTree by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in LendingTree by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in LendingTree by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 1.1% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREE stock traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.07. 393,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,063. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.50 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.33. LendingTree has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $372.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.31. The business had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.57 million. LendingTree had a net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LendingTree will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

