L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the October 31st total of 9,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of L&F Acquisition during the first quarter worth $107,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of L&F Acquisition by 123.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of L&F Acquisition during the first quarter worth $298,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L&F Acquisition during the second quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of L&F Acquisition during the second quarter worth $183,000. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of L&F Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.04 during midday trading on Friday. 10,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,492. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98. L&F Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70.

L&F Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the governance, risk, and compliance and legal technology and software sectors.

