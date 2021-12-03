Liberated Syndication (OTCMKTS:LSYN) Trading Up 7.1%

Liberated Syndication Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSYN)’s share price was up 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.75 and last traded at $3.75. Approximately 8,412 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 21,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.66.

About Liberated Syndication (OTCMKTS:LSYN)

Liberated Syndication Inc engages in the provision of podcast hosting services, media distribution statistics, and tools. It operates through the Libsyn and Pair segments. The Libsyn segment offers podcast hosting services. The Pair segment includes internet hosting services. The company was founded on September 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Liberated Syndication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberated Syndication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.