Liberty One Investment Management LLC Acquires 456 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 56.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the second quarter worth $38,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 160.1% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 160.2% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Shares of DRE stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.89. 2,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,433. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $37.54 and a 1 year high of $60.64. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.38.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $256.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.16 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 82.95%. Duke Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.09%.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $105,223.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.