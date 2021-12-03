Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $11.68 Million Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the quarter. Ingredion makes up about 2.0% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Ingredion worth $11,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Ingredion by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Ingredion by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Ingredion by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.20.

NYSE INGR traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $94.88. 70 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,369. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 0.81. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $73.82 and a 12 month high of $101.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.72 and a 200-day moving average of $92.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.88%.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.