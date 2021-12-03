Liberty One Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC cut its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,526 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seeyond increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 27,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,184 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNG. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Cowen raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.30.

LNG stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.57. 6,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,345. The stock has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.12, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.47. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.37 and a 52-week high of $113.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 46.71% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.84) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -27.50%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

