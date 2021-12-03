Liberty One Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 180,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up 3.0% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $17,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 83,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,291,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.57. 14,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,017,166. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.56 and a 52 week high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $75.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.06.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 101.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Vertical Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.42.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.