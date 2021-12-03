Liberty One Investment Management LLC Sells 253 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IQV. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 294,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,537,000 after purchasing an additional 17,957 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 817.2% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in IQVIA by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $445,000. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

In other IQVIA news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.85.

IQV stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $260.94. 1,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,443. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a PE ratio of 66.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.52 and a 1-year high of $272.25.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

