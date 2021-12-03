Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 680 ($8.88) price target on the stock.

EZJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 845 ($11.04) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 760 ($9.93) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 855 ($11.17) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, easyJet presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 771.29 ($10.08).

Get easyJet alerts:

Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 539.60 ($7.05) on Tuesday. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 457.50 ($5.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 613.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,488.77. The stock has a market cap of £4.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78.

In other news, insider Catherine Bradley CBE acquired 3,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 507 ($6.62) per share, with a total value of £17,800.77 ($23,256.82). Also, insider Stephen Hester bought 73,000 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 690 ($9.01) per share, with a total value of £503,700 ($658,087.27). In the last three months, insiders bought 76,534 shares of company stock valued at $52,165,027.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.