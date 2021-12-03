Lida Resources (OTCMKTS:LDDAF) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Lida Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LDDAF)’s share price traded down 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41. 150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.24.

About Lida Resources (OTCMKTS:LDDAF)

Lida Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily owns and operates the San Vicente property, which consists of one claim covering an area of approximately 200 hectares located in the western side of the Central Andean Cordillera in Northern Peru. Lida Resources Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

