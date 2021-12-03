Lido DAO Token Price Reaches $3.06 (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Lido DAO Token has a market capitalization of $75.10 million and $6.44 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.06 or 0.00005717 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001870 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00062138 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00070052 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00092276 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,121.36 or 0.07699450 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53,711.85 or 1.00343509 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO Token was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

