Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LSI. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Life Storage from $128.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist boosted their price target on Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.03.

Shares of LSI opened at $136.31 on Thursday. Life Storage has a twelve month low of $72.78 and a twelve month high of $139.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Life Storage will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.56%.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,009,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total transaction of $3,279,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Life Storage by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Life Storage by 264.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 414,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,612,000 after buying an additional 301,014 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Life Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Life Storage by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 155,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,827,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Life Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,136,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

