Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 175,101 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 1,066,531 shares.The stock last traded at $47.66 and had previously closed at $50.49.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.20.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -31.23 and a beta of 3.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.30.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 49.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSPD. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,731,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 75.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,832,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,578,000 after buying an additional 1,643,571 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,802,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 65.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,924,000 after buying an additional 602,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 22.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,458,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,592,000 after buying an additional 453,416 shares during the last quarter. 53.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.