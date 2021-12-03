Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Stock Holdings Increased by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $6,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LECO. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $135.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.52 and a 1-year high of $148.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.23 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 42.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.95%.

LECO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lincoln Electric from $142.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.80.

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total value of $11,214,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $524,798.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,113 shares of company stock worth $12,658,552. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

