Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,330,000 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the October 31st total of 8,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $11,262,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $802,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 372,352 shares of company stock worth $27,359,947. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $66.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.93 and a 200-day moving average of $67.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lincoln National has a 12-month low of $44.59 and a 12-month high of $77.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.16.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 24.28%.

LNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

