LINK (LN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $8.00 Million

LINK (CURRENCY:LN) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. LINK has a market cap of $1.66 billion and $8.00 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LINK has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One LINK coin can currently be bought for $277.10 or 0.00498744 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00062229 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00070912 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,370.25 or 0.07865744 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.84 or 0.00091496 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55,556.46 or 0.99992651 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002756 BTC.

About LINK

LINK’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. LINK’s official message board is medium.com/linkecosystem . LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LINK is link.network

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

LINK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

