Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Shares Gap Up to $22.67

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.67, but opened at $23.91. Liquidity Services shares last traded at $23.72, with a volume of 727 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.28. The stock has a market cap of $759.83 million, a PE ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 153,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robotti Robert bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

