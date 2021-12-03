Litecoin Trading Down 2.5% This Week (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 3rd. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. Litecoin has a total market cap of $13.15 billion and $1.81 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for $190.32 or 0.00353361 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000374 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006139 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000112 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002231 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000413 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,109,370 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.

