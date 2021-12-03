Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Shares Gap Down to $39.31

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.31, but opened at $38.15. Lithium Americas shares last traded at $37.02, with a volume of 154,677 shares trading hands.
LAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lithium Americas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.19.
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.28 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 57.43 and a current ratio of 57.43.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. 13.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)
Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
