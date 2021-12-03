Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Shares Gap Down to $39.31

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.31, but opened at $38.15. Lithium Americas shares last traded at $37.02, with a volume of 154,677 shares trading hands.

LAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lithium Americas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.19.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.28 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 57.43 and a current ratio of 57.43.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Equities analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. 13.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

