LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Downgraded by TheStreet

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on LPSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of LivePerson in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Shares of LPSN opened at $35.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $34.72 and a 12-month high of $72.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -27.47 and a beta of 1.06.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $118.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.15 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 33.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LivePerson will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LivePerson news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $31,482.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,977,000 after purchasing an additional 14,554 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 101,011.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 17,172 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 756,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 446,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in LivePerson by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

