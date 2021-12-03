Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Has $53.06 Million Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,447,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,206 shares during the quarter. Element Solutions makes up about 2.9% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Element Solutions worth $53,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the second quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Element Solutions during the first quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

ESI traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.68. 4,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,577,757. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Element Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $26.92.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.47 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

Several research firms recently commented on ESI. Zacks Investment Research cut Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho began coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

