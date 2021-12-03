Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Takes $12.05 Million Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 107,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,050,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $459,177,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 9,735,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,483 shares in the last quarter. Oakmont Corp raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2,918.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oakmont Corp now owns 913,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,817,000 after acquiring an additional 883,618 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 499.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,951,000 after acquiring an additional 556,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2,111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 581,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,338,000 after acquiring an additional 555,280 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CZR stock traded down $4.38 on Friday, reaching $85.65. The stock had a trading volume of 48,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,976. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 2.92. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.34 and a 1 year high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.15.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($6.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CZR has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.93.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

