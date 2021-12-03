Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,800 shares, a growth of 44.5% from the October 31st total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Longboard Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LBPH traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.52. 30,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,832. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.50. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $18.95.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,106,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 201.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 110,545 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,037,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,585,000 after purchasing an additional 44,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

