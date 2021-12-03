Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,500 Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,152,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022,420 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,340,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,510,000 after buying an additional 35,482 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,583,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,970,000 after buying an additional 110,332 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 468.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,899,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,488,000 after buying an additional 1,565,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,397,000 after purchasing an additional 31,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Century Aluminum stock opened at $13.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Century Aluminum has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.27.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $581.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.90 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 13.54% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

