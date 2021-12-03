Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 1,000 Shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,800 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAFC. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,475,000 after buying an additional 155,428 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 217,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,282,000 after buying an additional 50,796 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 114,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 51,323 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HAFC opened at $23.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.88 and a 200-day moving average of $20.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.30. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $62.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.73 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 31.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HAFC shares. DA Davidson raised Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Hanmi Financial Profile

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

