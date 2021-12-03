Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 1,500 Shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Guess? were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Guess? by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,247,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,123,000 after purchasing an additional 97,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Guess? by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,704,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,991,000 after purchasing an additional 179,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Guess? by 96.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,333,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,194,000 after purchasing an additional 654,757 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Guess? by 2.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 793,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after purchasing an additional 16,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Guess? by 21.4% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 786,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,761,000 after purchasing an additional 138,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GES. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of NYSE GES opened at $23.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Guess?, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $31.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 2.16.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $643.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.30 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from Guess?’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

Guess? announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

