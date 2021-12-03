Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 600 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,237,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,023,000 after acquiring an additional 52,053 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,469,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,141,000 after acquiring an additional 14,853 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,860,000 after acquiring an additional 27,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 334,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hawkins by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $34.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.59. Hawkins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $39.73. The company has a market cap of $721.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $183.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.32 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 17.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

