Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 700 Shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,100 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Allegiance Bancshares were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 91,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 3.7% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 17.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 15,216.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 45,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 137.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 27,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

ABTX opened at $41.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.78. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.45 and a 1 year high of $45.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 29.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is 12.94%.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

