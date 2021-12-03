Loungers (LON:LGRS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Loungers (LON:LGRS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 375 ($4.90) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.89% from the stock’s current price.

LGRS has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Loungers from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Liberum Capital increased their target price on Loungers from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.90) price objective on shares of Loungers in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of LON:LGRS opened at GBX 278 ($3.63) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £285.61 million and a P/E ratio of -25.50. Loungers has a 12 month low of GBX 199 ($2.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 300.61 ($3.93). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 282.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 279.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.81.

Loungers plc operates cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of April 19, 2020, it operated 165 sites, including 136 Lounges and 29 Cosy Club cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

