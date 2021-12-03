Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $247.23.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $248.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,850,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,734,784. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $229.37 and its 200 day moving average is $207.79. The company has a market cap of $167.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $149.31 and a 52-week high of $256.39.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.80%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.