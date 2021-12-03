LuaSwap 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $328,624.00 (LUA)

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One LuaSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0916 or 0.00000170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar. LuaSwap has a total market cap of $11.76 million and $328,624.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LuaSwap alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00043292 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.36 or 0.00236822 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About LuaSwap

LuaSwap is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 222,247,194 coins and its circulating supply is 128,467,323 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

LuaSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LuaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LuaSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LuaSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.