Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,227 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Lucira Health worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Lucira Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lucira Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lucira Health by 19.7% during the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Lucira Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lucira Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lucira Health stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.00. Lucira Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $37.99.

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Lucira Health had a negative net margin of 230.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.84%. The business had revenue of $14.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lucira Health, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on LHDX shares. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Lucira Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lucira Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

