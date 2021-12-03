Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $530.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Argus from $500.00 to $530.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Argus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.60% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on LULU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $474.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $466.00 to $548.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $456.08.
LULU stock opened at $450.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $437.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $397.29. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The stock has a market cap of $58.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.30.
In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,652,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 42,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,103 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 98,675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,902 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 84,976 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.
About Lululemon Athletica
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
