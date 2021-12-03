Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $530.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Argus from $500.00 to $530.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Argus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LULU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $474.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $466.00 to $548.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $456.08.

LULU stock opened at $450.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $437.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $397.29. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The stock has a market cap of $58.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,652,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 42,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,103 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 98,675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,902 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 84,976 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

