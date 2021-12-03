Macro Enterprises Inc. (CVE:MCR) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Macro Enterprises Inc. (CVE:MCR) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Macro Enterprises in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 29th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. Cormark also issued estimates for Macro Enterprises’ FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

CVE:MCR opened at C$2.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.63. The company has a market cap of C$86.33 million and a P/E ratio of -27.40. Macro Enterprises has a twelve month low of C$2.01 and a twelve month high of C$3.08.

Macro Enterprises Inc provides pipeline and facilities construction and maintenance services to the oil and gas industry in western Canada. It offers construction, alteration, repair, and installation of pipeline and facility pressure piping, and structural steel facilities. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Fort Saint John, Canada.

