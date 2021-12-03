MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) PT Lowered to C$28.00

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$28.50 to C$28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MAG. National Bank Financial restated an outperform overweight rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.57.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.65 and a beta of 1.12. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $24.43.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that MAG Silver will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the third quarter worth $179,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the third quarter worth $1,454,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the third quarter worth $172,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 6.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 107,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 0.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,934,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,335,000 after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.